Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education approved the hire of Mickey Replogle as Muskogee High School principal during the regular board meeting Tuesday evening.
“We are excited someone with the experience as an educator and administrator of Mickey Replogle to be joining Muskogee Public Schools and to lead the next chapter of the history of our high school,” said MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall. “As we implement a school within a school model this Fall the guidance of Mr. Replogle will be impactful for the future of our high school.”
Replogle most recently served as Junior Class principal at Broken Arrow High School a position he has held since 2018.
“I am super excited about the opportunity to lead Muskogee High School. New beginnings are always exciting,” Replogle said. “Muskogee has been in a state of rebirth in these last few years and to be able to be a part of that makes me very excited to get started.”
Replogle began his career in education at Wagoner Public Schools after earning a Bachelor of Science in Science Education at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He was a member of the NSU men’s basketball team before graduating in 1994. He earned a Master’s of Science in Education Leadership in 2004 from Northeastern State University.
From Wagoner, he had stops in Inola, Clinton, Stilwell, and five years in the State of Kansas before joining Broken Arrow Public Schools.
In 2011, Replogle was chosen assistant principal at Haskell Middle School in Broken Arrow. The following year he became principal at Broken Arrow’s Haskell Middle School and then opened Oneta Ridge Middle School in 2013 where he spent five years as principal before moving to BAHS.
Replogle takes the reins of Muskogee High School as Kim Fleak moves to the district office where she will serve as director of Human Resources focused on recruitment and retainment of staff. Fleak spent three years as Muskogee High School principal and has served the families of Muskogee Public Schools since 1997.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.