Report stroke quickly

Muskogee cardiologist Dr. Satish Kohli said two things are most important to realize when talking about a stoke: prevention and recognition.
"People need to know the risk factors and which make them more prone to having a stroke," he said. "They need to pay attention."
Kohli, who has been in practice for more than 30 years, is conscious of those things especially since May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Though he primarily sees patients with heart-related issues, he's dealt with people who have suffered strokes.
Factors that could lead to a stroke include high cholesterol, obesity diabetes and smoking, he said. And, there is hypertension or high blood pressure.
"It's important for the blood pressure to be maintained," Kohli said. "We used to say the blood pressure at 140 over 90 was the limit, but that's dropped down to 120 and certainly 130 on the systolic (the higher number or the amount of pressure on the arteries during the contraction of the heart muscle).
“People also need to realize that some communities have a higher risk for stroke such as African Americans, American Indians and Hispanics."
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, there are more than 800,000 strokes each year in the United States.
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the country and causes more serious long-term disabilities than any other disease, the website states.
NINDS also reports that "nearly three-quarters of all strokes occur in people over the age of 65, and the risk of having a stroke more than doubles each decade after the age of 55."
Recognizing the symptoms of a stroke is also important, Kohli said. Those symptoms include problems with speaking or walking.
“If you have problems, you need to seek help quickly because minutes count in this,” Kohli said. “You need to intervene quickly. Don't sit on it. There are a lot of people who live alone, and their family needs to be checking on them.”
Kohli said there are two kinds of stroke. One is where a plaque forms in a blood vessel in the brain and the blood supply is damaged. The other is when a blood vessel in the brain is ruptured and there is bleeding in the brain.
“Hemorrhagic strokes are a more serious situation and less common,” he said.
Kohli said he is amazed about the advancements in treatments for stroke victims.
“We've seen people who have had a major stroke become normal after they've been given medicine, the clot's dissolved and blood flow is restored,” he said. "Still, people need to be aware of strokes. Minutes matter when somebody has a stroke. But prevention in the first place is even better."
Symptoms of a stroke
• Sudden numbness or weakness of face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.
• Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech.
• Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.
• Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination.
• Sudden severe headache with no known cause.
Source: National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
