Report will recommend closure of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

A report scheduled for publication Monday will recommend closing Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center to better meet the "future demand for health care services among the veteran population."
Details will be disclosed when the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, authorized by Congress in 2018 to assess VA health care facilities, publishes its report in the Federal Register. Recommendations included in the report aim "to invest in the most significant redesign of the VA health care system since the World War II era."
Employees and others who attended a recent briefing but wished to remain anonymous so they could speak freely about the report said previously announced plans to transfer the primary mission of the Muskogee facility to Tulsa remains in play. The AIR Commission, however, will recommend shelving previous plans to convert the Muskogee facility to a behavioral health center.
Nita McClellan, communications director for Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, confirmed the March 2 briefing conducted by Paul Gregory, interim director of EOVAHCS. She declined to share details, saying only that no decisions or announcements have been made about the closure of any VA facilities anywhere.
"VA was required by law under the VA MISSION Act of 2018 to conduct a series of market assessments to examine future demand for health care services among the veteran population, which is projected to change in size and location over the next decade," McClellan said. "As part of that process, VA is due to submit findings and recommendations to an independent Commission called the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, which would review and evaluate the findings and make its own recommendations to the President in early 2023."
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis R. McDonough said on Thursday during an online conversation with stakeholders the "recommendations, if approved, will add up to the one thing that matters most: more care and better care for the vets we serve." He said the recommendations are based market assessments, studies of VA facilities, local partnerships, and the make-up of veteran population by health care needs, age, race, gender, era of service and area of residence.
McDonough said he understood those who may be concerned about the prospect for future change. To address those concerns there has been a coordinated effort to communicate with VA employees, union members, VA partners, veterans and service organizations before the report is published.
"I also want to say now to anyone who's concerned about the process that VA is here to stay," McDonough said. "This is an investment in VA, not a retreat; we're doubling down and strengthening our ability to deliver world-class health care."
McDonough said in markets where changes have been recommended, the health care infrastructure will be built to meet shifting needs of veteran care. When new infrastructure is in place and there is no more need for the old medical center, he said, closure will be recommended "so we can focus on investing in new facilities rather than pouring limited dollars into a facility that opened just after World War I."
Mayor Marlon Coleman expressed concerns about the potential of a disconnect between the data used to formulate the recommendations and veterans’ actual needs with regard to health care.
“It is unfortunate that the data collected by a third-party vendor for the Department of Veterans Affairs does not reflect the needs of our nation’s veterans,” Coleman said. “The good news is the national director of Veterans Affairs can only approve the recommendations, which must now be vetted by the American public and the United States Congress.”
Coleman said veterans historically have “chosen to live in more rural areas,” communities like Muskogee. He attributed that trend to a low cost of living and easy access to veterans health care.
“The outcomes of this study are out of touch with veterans’ needs, and I’m hopeful that Congress will vote down this plan and honor the needs of our veterans who have defended American freedom and democracy.”
VA resources state that once the report is published, the AIR Commission will begin conducting public hearings, visit VA facilities, meet with employees and VA partners – and get input from veterans. AIR Commission members will assess the recommendations, make any changes they deem necessary, and forward them to the president.
McDonough said on Thursday the president will decide whether to submit the recommendations to Congress, which can accept those recommendations as a whole by inaction or reject them by passing a joint resolution. If the recommendations are approved, the VA must begin implementation within three years — timelines for completion will vary by market according to priorities and funding.
McClellan said veterans always will be the focus of the VA's mission to provide health care. The commission's work, she said, provides an "opportunity to redesign VA health care to maximize access and outcomes for current and future generations of veterans."
"It is important to note that any recommendations to the upcoming AIR Commission are just that — recommendations," McClellan said. "Nothing is changing now for veteran access to care or VA employees."
McClellan said the potential for any changes to VA’s health care infrastructure may be several years away and are dependent on Commission, Presidential, and Congressional decisions, as well as robust stakeholder engagement and planning.
