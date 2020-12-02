Rescuing Christmas

Joy Walker and Jeri Threats were ringing bells for Salvation Army at Hobby Lobby. If you would like to volunteer to help out the Salvation Army, call (918) 869-0182.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: December 2, 2020 @ 3:40 pm
78, retired receptionist, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Checotah, OK. No Service planned. You may share online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
56, Self-employed, passed Sunday, November 29, 2020 Memorial service: 2PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 @ Boulevard Christian Church, Muskogee Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
78, Toll Booth Attendant, passed away Friday 11/27/2020. Memorial services 10:00AM Friday, 12/04/2020, First Freewill Baptist Church, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Daphne Lee Newton, 57, left us November 24, 2020. Her Sacred Farewell, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM, Faith Deliverance Christian Center, Muskogee. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
