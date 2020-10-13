Researchers at the University of Oklahoma secured funding for a study of air emissions from poultry feeding operations in Delaware County, where the construction of mega-barns have caused a stink.
Two occupational and environmental health experts from OU’s College of Public Health examined ammonia emissions from poultry feeding operations during the summer of 2019. Those efforts were undertaken in response to concerns expressed by area residents and those who attend and work at nearby schools who complained about the stench emitted from the barns and poultry litter dust.
Occupational and Environmental Health Professor Margaret Levin Phillips said the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences awarded a grant that will allow them to expand the study. Phillips said researchers will examine how exposure to ammonia and endotoxins that might be carried on dust particles from the PFOs affects those who live near those facilities.
During a presentation in 2019 of information gathered during their preliminary study, Assistant Professor Jooyeon Hwang said one of the 36 samples collected during the preliminary study exceeded the minimum risk level of 0.10 ppm. That sample reportedly was collected near a house sandwiched between two poultry feeding operations and directly downwind from a barn on a windy day.
Hwang acknowledged the limitations of the preliminary study, saying sampling windows should be expanded from 24 hours to 48 hours. She said sampling also "should be coordinated with the growing cycle of the chicks."
Emissions from animal feeding operations have been a subject of concern for some time, but state and federal regulators have been slow — or declined — to address the issue. Among some of the constituents known to be released from poultry feeding operations are ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, volatile organic compounds and airborne particulates.
Recent reporting by the Center for Public Integrity revealed how the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency surrendered its authority to enforce air quality standards against industrialized agriculture in exchange for monitoring data. That data was to be used in the rule-making process, which has been delayed for more than 14 years.
Phillips said researchers are working with Green Country Guardians to find volunteers for the study. Volunteers must live within 3,000 feet of a PFO and be 18 years or older.
Pam Kingfisher, a consultant and founder of Green Country Guardians, has said studies like this are important because they help establish baseline data that can be used to raise public awareness. That data also can be used to support arguments for reasonable regulations that promote public health and safety.
