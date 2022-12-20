Residents brave chilly weather for holiday giveaway

Standing in the chilly weather Saturday morning paid off for Augustus Thompson.
He held the winning ticket, number 081732, for the Shop Fort Gibson First holiday giveaway. He won a $1,000 cash prize, courtesy Keith Hardware & Supply. Other lucky ticket holders won prizes ranging from $100 to $500.
Several dozen people huddled in clusters as Chamber Executive Director Kerri Montgomery read off one ticket number after another, with no response. Ticket holders had to be present to win a prize.
Thompson looked through his tickets when the lucky number was called. He said he probably got the ticket at Fort Gibson Tire and Wheel. But Montgomery said the winning ticket came from Boomarang Diner.
"I eat there all the time, too," Thompson said.
Thompson said winning the top prize was worth waiting in the cold. He said he planned to spend his winning on Christmas presents.
Montgomery said the 12 participating businesses distributed several thousand tickets during the Shop Fort Gibson First campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.