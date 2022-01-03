City Manager Mike Miller said people are excited about a new year and that Saturday's event was the beginning of a year of festivities.
"They're excited about Muskogee's 150th birthday," Miller said at the kickoff of Muskogee's year-long sesquicentennial celebration. It's a good time to celebrate and be together."
The city celebrated its 150th birthday with a concert and fireworks display Saturday at Hatbox Arena.
There were cookies, cupcakes and a food truck for the attendees.
Musical entertainment was provided by Micheal Rappe, Brandon Bethel and Ahna Jennings and the Palomino Playboys.
It was also a good time for officials to meet residents and constituents who braved the frigid temperatures.
"It's nice to be inside tonight to celebrate Muskogee's 150th birthday, and its a privilege to be here," said State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee. "This just shows how strong Muskogee has been the last 150 years and allows us to look into the future of what's to come."
Children had fun, dancing to the music and having their pictures taken at a photo booth set up by Ruth Kelly Studios.
Some even had their picture taken with Mayor Marlon Coleman, the master of ceremonies.
Sherry Blumenberg had her picture taken with Tony Blumenberg and Ruth Buffington. She said she debated coming.
"I almost stayed at home," Blumenberg said. "We wanted to celebrate Muskogee."
Buffington said she had "priorities."
"The people of Muskogee," she said. "Even though we might be miles apart today, we're always close at heart and prayers. That's what Muskogeeans do."
Frix said it's time to put the last two years behind us.
"It has been a rough couple of years when you look at flooding, COVID and other challenges that Muskogee has experienced," he said. "We've overcome a lot of those challenges because we worked together and came together to move forward. That's what we got to continue to do is focus on the next generation and focus on Muskogee."
