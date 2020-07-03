Residents discuss Trump, COVID-19, election

A local supporter of President Donald Trump defended the way he handled a pandemic that brought the U.S. economy to an abrupt halt, put more people out of work than the Great Depression, and sent another 120,000 — and counting — Americans to their graves during a span of about three months.
Another man who voted against the president but said Trump should be given a chance after taking office said the commander in chief "flunked" what could be the most important test in American history.
While both were confident about how Trump's handling of the pandemic — or protests demanding change in the way communities are policed — would affect their votes in November, neither expressed with confidence how those issues will shake out in the general election. Both were interviewed as part of CNHI’s continuing “Pulse of the Voter” series tracking political sentiment.
John Hunter, a longtime Republican and staunch Trump supporter, declined to grade the president's handling of the pandemic, saying he "can't blame him for being good or bad." The 84-year-old Muskogee transplant who traces his roots to western Pennsylvania coal country said Trump "did what he had to do, or what he thought he had to do, in order to make it right and safe for the people."
"Now, whether you agree with what he did or don't agree with what he did, that's your opinion, and it's only an opinion because this has not happened in our lifetime," Hunter said. "Anybody that criticizes him as not doing the right thing is obligated, in my opinion, to provide us with what they think is the right thing — there's not a lot that says he did a terrible job."
Cedric Johnson, 87, a leader of the Muskogee County Democratic Party, said Trump deserves a failing grade for his administration's response to the pandemic. Johnson said the president ignored early warnings from within his administration and then downplayed the public health risks of a novel coronavirus for which no treatment or vaccine exists.
The retired educator from Muskogee cited the president's dismantling of the U.S. Pandemic Response Team, created for the purpose of combating public health crises, as an underlying problem of Trump's overall response. Johnson said while there were some missteps made by Chinese officials early on, the Trump administration "made it worse."
President "Barack Obama warned them about the possibility of a pandemic like the one we're seeing right now," Johnson said, noting the pandemic response team was tasked in preparation of such an event. "We had people in China who could help us with this, but he (Trump) brought them all out, too."
Johnson said the dismantling of the pandemic response team and removal of U.S. researchers from China left public health officials here without the information needed to make smart policy decisions. He said that lack of knowledge, coupled with the president's tendency to downplay the risks associated with the coronavirus and COVID-19, triggered the market collapse and panicked response that produced jobless rates unseen since the Great Depression.
The message disseminated by the president, who initially dismissed the public health risks presented by the coronavirus and COVID-1 as "a Democratic hoax" that would miraculously "disappear," has been sporadic. He and his supporters tried to equate it with the flu — while there may be some similarities, Johns Hopkins Medicine notes how the coronavirus differs in the way it is transmitted and its impact on human health.
Most significantly, epidemiologists point out there is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus, and there is no evidence of immunity, although there is medicine that shows some therapeutic promise for treatment. Researchers believe the mortality rate will be higher than most flu strains for these reasons and others, and disseminating misinformation that provides a false sense of security undermines efforts to contain community spread.
"There is just no clear leadership from the federal government — that's a bad thing, in my opinion, because you need that leadership when there is a crisis," Johnson said. "In the end, people are going to have to look out for themselves when that leadership from the federal government is missing."
While Hunter and Johnson disagreed about the president's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, their difference of opinion narrowed about its impact on the presidential election. Both believed votes will be cast based upon how secure Americans feel financially when they mark their ballots.
"I think that if the economy rolls back — maybe not quite as strong as it was, but comes back a little stronger than it is — I think maybe the pandemic will be second on their list," Hunter said, referencing the issues on voters' minds. "Let's follow this thing and see where it ends up."
Hunter said he predicted earlier this year there would be no return "to normal until we have a vaccine." He said that remains his opinion today.
Johnson said while the federal government failed to lead on the procurement of protective gear for health care workers and others working the pandemic's front lines, he acknowledged its efforts to stimulate the economy after it crashed. He said getting "stimulus money" into the hands of Americans and approving trillions of dollars in assistance for businesses "could help Trump get re-elected."
"I'm hoping that doesn't happen, but if he's out there spreading all that money around, it might," Johnson said. "I got my little bit of it — it's gone already — and I'm hoping for another round."
Johnson pointed to double-digit unemployment rates as evidence for a continuing need. Data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show initial jobless claims filed by Oklahomans continue to increase, with new claims filed the week of June 13 totaling nearly 85,000 — about 9,000 fewer than the 94,000 initial claims filed the week of May 2, the highest weekly total on record.
Hunter and Johnson parted ways on the impact social unrest might have on the election as the momentum of Black Lives Matter and demands for changes in community policing accelerate. Hunter dismissed the cause and racial injustice, while Johnson harbors no doubts about the existence of racism, but he did question the issue of systemic racism.
"You can change the rules and the regulations, but how are you going to change a man's heart?" Johnson said, noting neck restraints are still used by police even though many departments banned them. "But shooting an unarmed man who is running away from you in the back because you're scared — you've got to hold the officer accountable for that or nothing will ever change."
Hunter attributed the social unrest associated with the response to George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police to "socialism and communism" and efforts that date back to World War II. The Communists, he said, pledged to defeat the United States from within, "trying to set up these little riots" related to the environmental and other movements.
Hunter said he admittedly had little sympathy for the protests.
"I'm sorry to be so harsh, but when you see commentators telling you how peaceful the demonstration is and there's nothing but buildings on fire, there's something wrong with that,” Hunter said.
