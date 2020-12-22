Residents enjoy drive-thru parade

Hopper Gaddy didn't have to run into the street to get candy at Monday night's Muskogee Downtown Drive-Thru Christmas Parade.
The 11-year-old made quite a haul, though. Clowns, elves and others handed him candy as the car he was in passed along Broadway and Second Street.
He said the favorite part of the parade was "all the candy."
Nearly 20 parade entries, including decorated floats, a drum line, Cruis'n Angels and a dancing tooth took their places along the parade route as scores of vehicles and a few walkers passed by.
Rhonda Alston put a padded single antler on Fawnzie, a boxer who portrayed the Grinch's beleaguered dog, Max, in the Hometown Hospice/Outreach Home Health entry.
Crystal Carter, dressed as the Grinch, said putting together a stationary float is not much different than doing a moving one.
"We're still decorating, dressing up, ready to go, but we're not moving," Carter said. "I think either way is good. I really enjoy the walkabout, myself, but this seems good."
Two Native-owned businesses combined to create "Muskogee's biggest dream catcher ever," said Tresa Rice, owner of Fry Bread Frenzy food truck.
She said she and the owner of Four Locv (Creek for turtle) set up the 18-by-15 foot lighted dream catcher. She said Northern Plains Tribes make dream catchers from keeping bad dreams from coming, but allows the good dreams to come in.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said there was no contest for top entry, as in past parades.
"Normally, when they drive by, there's a judge's station," he said "There wouldn't be the opportunity to do that this time because everybody's stationary. But I think everybody's a winner tonight. Every float is a winner, every stand is a winner, because I'm so glad people took time out of their schedule at the last minute to be here tonight to give holiday cheer to Muskogee."
Coleman took part in a float, singing blues numbers, Christmas carols and Adele songs.
Members of the King family sang soulful Christmas songs from a float decorated with lit Christmas trees.
Talasheia Dedmon said the family put the float together in honor of their father, who had built floats for various parades over 12 years.
Parade-goer Mary Hollinghead said she loved driving through Monday's parade.
"It's different, she said.
"It's very different," said a passenger, Jared Turner.
Shawna Joice, who came with two grandchildren, said she liked "how nice everyone was."
But, she said, "nothing beats a regular parade."
