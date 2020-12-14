Residents enjoy time in the snow

Garrison Hill seemed just like Lance Bowden remembered when he took his children sledding there on Sunday.
"When I grew up, that's where everybody went, as far as public land is concerned. When I was growing up and when I was a teenager that's the place we went when it snowed," Bowden said. "It's just a really big hill. There's plenty of space for multiple families to be there without getting in the way. It's deep enough and long enough for people to enjoy sledding. Conveniently, there's a parking lot right there."
The hill, located on the northeast side of Fort Gibson Historic Site, drew dozens of sledders, plus at least one snowman maker. Fort Gibson experienced its first major snowfall of the season.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said about 4 to 5 inches fell around Fort Gibson on Sunday. Some parts of the county reported up to 7 inches.
"The average annual snowfall for Muskogee County is about 7.3 inches," he said. "It's been at least three years since we've had this much snow at once."
Bowden said this was the first year it's snowed enough to take his children sledding at Garrison Hill. His children are Caroline, 4; Chance, 10; and Caiden, 6.
"I don't think since they've been born they've seen this much snow, so it was a neat experience for them," he said. "After they sledded out there a while and got a bit wet, we dried them off and took them home and they made a snowman out in our front yard."
Fort Gibson Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said the snow didn't cause any real issue for town roads or utilities.
"We keep 20 tons of sand and 400 pounds of salt," he said. "We mix them up when they go on the truck. We keep the spreader truck loaded and they spread early in the morning."
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said a few motorists were stranded.
"We'd stop and give them a hand," he said. "Everyone seemed to stay off the road. Everyone seemed to be staying home enjoying the snow."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.