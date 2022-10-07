Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean, center, attorney Parker Wilkerson, right, and Jeremy Wilburn with the Muskogee County District Court Clerk’s Office, proudly walk in red stilettos on Thursday along West Okmulgee Avenue. Area dignitaries and residents wore women’s shoes and walked from the Muskogee County Courthouse to the Muskogee Civic Center to show their support for raising domestic violence awareness in the annual Walk in Her Shoes event. The route began at the courthouse to West Broadway to Third Street to West Okmulgee Avenue and ended at the Civic Center.
Residents’ feet support domestic violence awareness
- RONN ROWLAND/ Muskogee Phoenix
