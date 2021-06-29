Chandler Road and York Street has been a profitable spot for the Muskogee Church youth fireworks stand.
"They've been able to fund most of their youth activities for an entire year," said Ellen Crager, an adult who helps at the stand.
The Nazarene youth group's stand is one of many fireworks stands in the area.
The stands will start selling more fireworks as Independence Day weekend approaches. This year, Independence Day falls on a Sunday.
However, there are safe ways to buy and shoot fireworks, says Jim Rhodes, Oklahoma State University Extension 4-H youth safety educator.
“When you visit a fireworks stand, try to direct your kids to the products that are appropriate to their age,” Rhodes said in a media release. “Of course, they’ll want the bigger items. That opens the conversation about who lights the fuses and how far away to stand.”
According to the OSU Extension, parents should talk with their children about which fireworks and fire products they can operate. For example, impact snappers should not be thrown near other people or animals. Children also should be careful with handheld sparklers.
Recent rain could help keep grassland and yard fires under control, said Jim Weir, OSU Extension associate specialist in the Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management.
According to a media release, Weir suggested keeping a water hose or bucket nearby.
“Think about the areas where you’re going to light fireworks, what’s nearby and wind direction. Be aware of materials that may be flammable,” Weir said. “Fireworks should only be used outside in clear areas away from structures and vehicles.”
The OSU Extension says to douse spent fireworks with water and put them in a metal trash can away from structures or combustible materials.
Muskogee and several area towns have certain times when they can be popped legally.
Muskogee limits fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and only on July 4, said Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin.
"Minors are prohibited from aerial discharge unless they're with a person 18 years or older," she said.
Fort Gibson residents may shoot fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Monday, Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said.
Checotah allows fireworks until 10 p.m. weeknights and midnight Friday and Saturday through July 6.
Wagoner will allow fireworks 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Several area fireworks stands are fundraisers for churches, athletic teams or other organizations. Fort Gibson wrestling has a fireworks stand by Fort Quick Stop on Lee Street.
Crager said the Muskogee Church stand in a Homeland parking lot often does well.
"Last year, we were sold out," Crager said. "On the 4th of July, we sold out. We basically had one box left that we shipped back left."
Area Fireworks Displays
Saturday
• 9:30 p.m., from South Point Boat Ramp, Lake Eufaula.
• 9:45 p.m. Checotah Sports Complex, 989 N. Broadway, Checotah.
Sunday
• 5 p.m. Freedom Celebration, Muskogee First Assembly, 3100 Gulick St. Fireworks at dusk.
• 7 p.m. gates open, 9 p.m. fireworks, W.L. Odom Field, Wagoner.
• Approximately 9:15 p.m., Fort Gibson High School Football Field.
When to shoot
Area cities and towns have the following regulations on when to shoot fireworks within their communities.
• Muskogee: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., only on Sunday (July 4).
• Fort Gibson: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Monday.
• Checotah: Until 10 p.m. weeknights and midnight Friday and Saturday through July 6.
• Wagoner: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.