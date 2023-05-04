Dozens raised hands and bowed heads in prayer during the Mayor’s National Day of Prayer service and luncheon, held Thursday at Muskogee Civic Center.
Freda Simpson was among those who came to the gathering, which was co-sponsored by the Muskogee Area Ministerial Alliance.
“I believe in praying for our community,” Simpson said. “We need to come together as one. I wanted to come and be a part of this prayer team. I’m sad that there is not more people here, but I’m glad that it’s not about religion, it’s about God.”
Pastor Ron Venters of Christ’s Kingdom Builders said there is power in prayer, no matter how many pray.
“All it takes is a few faithful,” he said. “Some people look at number, but Mother Teresa said ‘don’t look at the numbers, just look at the one that’s closest and nearest to you and move.’ When I hear the words ‘prayer service’ I know it’s not going to be a very large gathering, but I believe for the saints of God who show up and pray.”
Venters offered a prayer for the city and schools, asking God to bless “the north side to the south side, east side to the west.”
“I’m trusting and believing this city has a potential of prospering,” Venters said. “Three rivers run through it, and I think of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit, they become one.”
He prayed for city workers: “May they operate in the spirit of excellence.”
He prayed for schools: “I thank you for we have great schools, we have teachers that have an anointing and a peace of God to instill in our children.”
The Rev. Larry Smith, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, prayed for the Lord to bind Muskogee churches together.
He quoted from Matthew 5:13-15, telling those gathered “you are the salt of the earth, the light of the world.”
“We need to let the light shine so that we don’t lose our flavor,” Smith said.
The Rev. Jeff Cranton, pastor of Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, prayed for a spirit of justice.
“We’re crying out for justice, yearning for what is right, longing for your peace,” Cranton said. “Come quickly to help us, O God. Save those who call upon your name.”
He listed such issues as delayed justice, systems of discrimination, victims of violence. After each list, he repeated “and your people cry, how long, O Lord.”
“When you are excluded from our hearts and our consciences, the inevitable result is that people suffer,” he said. “And, Lord there is much injustice and corruption.”
Cranton, president of the alliance, said people who sing pray twice.
Carroll Howell sang the old gospel song “How Great Thou Art” and encouraged those attending to join in. His son, David Howell, sang and played keyboard during the service. Jermaine Mondaine accompanied on saxophone.
Mayor Marlon Coleman gave a testimony of overcoming a stroke he had one year ago.
“As I laid in the bed, I could not put together numbers, I did not know where I was, and I didn’t have mobility in my right leg,” Coleman said. “Today, I stand before you, not as 100 percent as I once was, but I’m not on a cane. I don’t remember all that happened before the stroke, but I remember that the Lord is good.”
