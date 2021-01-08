Residents line up for COVID-19 vaccinations

Retiree Ervalene Jenkins said she felt "a little relief" after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 Friday afternoon.
"You want that added protection," she said. "And we've been so cautious about everything."
Hundreds sought such protection Friday at the Muskogee Civic Center. Muskogee County Health Department conducted the large-scale, appointment-only vaccination clinic in an effort to serve more people. The clinic was open to health care workers who did not work in hospitals, first responders and people aged 65 and older.
Kristen Carollo, public information for Oklahoma Health Department District 7, said 1,167 people received immunizations on Friday.
"It went excellent," Carollo said. "Smooth and no issues."
Several who got vaccinations commented how well organized the clinic appeared.
"They had it very well organized. It was very quick," Jenkins said after she and her husband were vaccinated. "It didn't hurt. It was easy."
Norma Mitchell and MaryJane Garner came from Tulsa County to be among the first vaccinated Friday morning.
Garner said they expected long lines and other issues.
"It was very well run," she said, "There were probably 20 stations or more."
Mitchell said they didn't have to wait at all.
"We were early, and they went ahead and took us. It was a smooth process," Mitchell said. "We walked right in. They checked our paperwork. Somebody was waving and we went over there."
Morgan Hays, a pharmacist at Walmart, said on Friday morning that she was able to get an appointment, although phones were "super busy" when she called for an appointment.
She said she wanted a COVID-19 vaccination "hopefully to keep me from getting it, or if I do get it, it won't be as bad."
Carollo said another vaccination clinic has not been scheduled.
"However, people can schedule appointments at https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov," she said. "At this time, we are only scheduling first responders, health care workers and those that are 65 and older only."
On Friday, the Oklahoma Health Department reported 7,088 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Muskogee County, up 90 from 6,998 cases reported Thursday. The Friday report included 56 deaths and 6,157 recoveries.
