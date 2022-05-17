A group of local residents in favor of abortion rights took to the streets and drove and marched from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to the Ed Edmondson Courthouse on Saturday.
Bans Off Our Bodies March for Abortion Rights had about 60 participants. Many marched, some drove, starting at the MLK Center and ending at the Ed Edmondson Courthouse. This energetic group is using their voices and their feet to say, “Bans off our bodies” and “We won’t go back!” The group was organized by Bonnie Pierce.
