Residents open doors for holiday home tours

A country cottage, historic houses and a winery are among highlights of Kelly B. Todd home tours this weekend.
"We have great variety, everybody's really excited," said home tour chairman John Engelbrecht. "They've worked really hard, and we're really excited to open the homes and get this kicked off."
The tours benefit Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-muscular Center, which offers therapeutic services to children, without cost to their families.
Christmas by Candlelight, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, will feature entertainment, sweet and savory appetizers, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at each site.
"And you can, of course, expect beautifully decorated homes," Engelbrecht said.
An a capella singing group will perform at Susan and Trae Ross' home. The house was built in 1903 by Dr. J.O. Callahan, an early Muskogee doctor.
"The Ross's home is full of beautiful little trinkets and historical antique stuff," Engelbrecht said.
Erin and Meaghan McCawley will perform at Todd and Anita Brown's house.
The Brown home was built by Muskogee pioneer banker A.C. Trumbo in 1906 as a replica of one of Mark Twain's mansion.
"They've completely redone that house and it's a beautiful, well decorated home," Engelbrecht said.
Micheal Rappe and Jim Loftin will perform at Pecan Creek Winery.
"We will have charcuterie at Pecan Creek to go with their wines," Engelbrecht said. "They're going to have a wine for everyone to drink."
The winery's serving room will be fully decorated with large ornaments and greenery.
Punch and cookies will be served at each house on the day tour, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A smaller charcuterie board and nuts will be available at the winery, Engelbrecht said.
Connie Dupont's home sits on two and a half acres north of Muskogee on Oklahoma 16. The three-bedroom house was custom built by Woodstone Homes of Broken Arrow.
Sarah Moschack grew up in her house, which is included on the day tour. She recently moved back into the house and remodeled it.
If you go
WHAT: Christmas by Candlelight.
WHEN: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday.
TICKETS: $35 per person, available at each site.
FEATURED SITES:
• Todd and Anita Brown home, 1321 W. Broadway.
• Susan and Trae Ross home, 1604 E. Broadway.
• Pecan Creek Winery, 8510 Fern Mountain Road.
WHAT: Christmas Home Tour.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
TICKETS: $10 per person, available at each site.
FEATURED SITES:
• Connie Dupont home, 6175 Oklahoma 16.
• Sarah Moschak home, 613 Gawf Lane.
• Pecan Creek Winery, 8510 Fern Mountain Road.
