Opinions varied among two Muskogee area residents on what should be done following violence that occurred in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
The violence erupted during a rally at which President Donald J. Trump called for his supporters to march on the Capitol to demand Congress declare him the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The rally took place at approximately the same time that Congress was starting the election certification process. Shortly after representatives from the state of Arizona offered an objection to the results, rioters stormed the Capitol, forcing the procedure to come to a halt and putting the building into lockdown.
Cedric Johnson, chairman of the Muskogee County Democratic Party, watched the events unfold on television and was not surprised at what he saw.
"I was wondering where the security was," he said. "I knew that was going to happen, all the signs were available. I'm not taking sides, because there's complicity in both aisles."
Johnson, an African American, said he feels the reaction of officials would have been different if the rioters were of color.
"I guarantee you if those had been black people, that would have been a different situation," he said. "If that had been 'Black Lives Matter,' that force would have been a lot more lethal."
While some residents are condemning Trump for what happened Wednesday, others believe the president should not be held responsible. John Hunter, an 83-year-old retired engineer, believes the finger should be pointed elsewhere.
"I was sorry to see it happen," he said. "It was all over the news that it was a Republican reaction, and being a Republican I don't think I would react that way. I didn't see the president say go to war, I heard him say go home in peace."
During a press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, called for the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to be invoked, removing Trump from office, or Congress would consider impeachment.
"In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people," Pelosi said. "I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment."
Hunter said he feels that Pelosi is an "enigma to the United States."
"She's just as much a disgrace as most people think Donald Trump is."
Hunter also believes that other incidents that have happened during the Trump administration should have been treated the same way that Wednesday's was.
"You can say the same thing about Joe Biden and the Portland riots, Joe Biden and the Milwaukee riots," he said. "They are attributed to Democrats. So let's not get on the 'blame President Trump' for that."
Johnson, however, said he feels Trump should be held responsible for some of what led to the riot.
"The president should be censured," he said. "I would not support impeachment right now, but I would support the 25th Amendment. I don't think impeachment would get through this senate — but I sure would go with that 25th Amendment.""
