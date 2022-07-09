Lonny Brinker wept when a firefighter saved his dog, Carmel, from the blazing Greenleaf Apartments on Saturday afternoon.
"She's my baby," Brinker said, holding the shivering, wet dog in his arms. "The firefighters brought him down from the third floor."
Thirteen fire units and 55 firefighters from the Muskogee Fire Department responded to the alarm at the Greenleaf Apartments, 715 S. York St. at about 2:19 p.m. Saturday, Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore said. He said the fire remains under investigation.
Flames shot from the roof of a three-story apartment block. South York Street between Dakota Street and Canterbury Avenue was closed as firefighters battled the blaze. Sabrina Massey, Greenleaf on-site property manager, said the complex has 100 units and 120 residents.
Apartment residents, many in wheelchairs, watched from grassy areas beyond the complex parking lot. Forty residents were evacuated to Muskogee Civic Center, said Tyler Evans, City of Muskogee Emergency Management director. The American Red Cross and Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service were at the Civic Center on Saturday evening to help the residents.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said there were no injuries from the fire.
Brinker recalled helping a woman in a wheelchair before he could think about his dog.
"I smelled smoke in the hallway, and I heard something in the hallway," he said. "And this woman had fallen, my neighbor, and she couldn't get up. So I helped her down three flights of stairs. I tried to go back for my dog, but I couldn't."
A woman spread a blanket on the ground by Brinker and Carmel and said, "You need to rest, both of you need to rest."
Apartment resident Joanna Loomis worried about her cat, Penny, a long-haired calico.
"There was so much smoke pouring out of my apartment that my cat's probably dead," she said. "She was with me when I opened the door to leave, but when I turned around to grab her, she ran and disappeared somewhere in the apartment. I ran out. I had a key to a lady's apartment and I unlocked her door and ran in and told her there was a fire and to get out."
Loomis said three firefighters arrived and told them to get out. The firefighters guided her and the other woman to the top of the stairs.
"They told me to go on ahead because I could walk, and they had to help her down," Loomis said.
Linda McDaniel, who lives on the second floor, pointed to a firefighter in a ladder truck hosing a blazing roof.
I'm right below where the flame is, on the end that they're trying to put out," she said. "Where the flame was, it went across, and it went right above where I live."
McDaniel said she grabbed her purse and other necessities. She said the halls filled up with smoke.
"All I know is apartment 315 on the third floor, somehow it started on the balcony, and it came into their apartment," she said.
Don Mangrum recalls a hall filled with smoke Saturday afternoon as he escaped his apartment.
"I got the hell out of Dodge," he said. "It was smoking pretty good when I got out the door."
Muskogee Public School shuttle buses, including one with a wheelchair lift, transported people to Muskogee Civic Center.
