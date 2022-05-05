Amber Quillman waded through ankle-deep water in her brother's utility room Thursday morning.
His house on Quail Run was slammed by a flood earlier that morning. She and other family members were helping with recovery.
"We're pulling up the floor right now trying to get as much out as possible, salvage whatever we can," she said, adding that water came into the house from the back and the front.
Homeowners along Quail Run spent the morning clearing debris and assessing damage from flooding that hit the Meadows neighborhood between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday.
Quillman's brother, Ron Allen, said his wife, children and mother-in-law had to escape through a window.
"We couldn’t get out of our back door," Allen said. "We had to actually get out of the window. We didn’t have any warning, we were asleep and the next thing, we woke up and water everywhere."
Quillman said the family used a front-yard flower bed to help get their daughters onto the roof.
"It was getting that bad, to where they had to put all three kids on the roof," she said. "They were putting the mother-in law on the roof, and that's when the fire rescue boat arrived."
She said family members were taken to Hilldale High School, "and I was able to pick them up from there."
Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett said the school worked with emergency management about rescuing people in the Meadows.
"It was easier on everybody to house everybody at our school, so they're at the cafeteria at our high school," he said.
Allen said they got the house evaluated five or six months ago and were told they would not need flood insurance. He said his mother, who lives across Quail Run, kept her flood insurance.
Donnie Bennett said the high water hit houses that had never been flooded before.
Teresa Simmons said the water sounded like a rushing river by her window.
"That's exactly what it was," Simmons said. "And then the rescue boat hit my husband's truck."
She said that, even with only one foot of water, "everything in my house was floating."
"We're just trying to get our basketball goals and he brought me my mailbox," Simmons said, referring to Josh Pinkston, who picked it up from down the road.
Pinkston spent Thursday morning helping Meadows residents recover items that had been carried away.
"This is the third mailbox I found down the road," he said.
Bennett Willis lives on higher ground, about 20 feet above the Meadows creek. His home escaped damage, barely.
"That creek normally is running a couple inches of water," he said, Thursday morning as creek waters rushed across Poplin Street. "It's probably 15 feet right now. And it was up another 10 feet from that, so you're thinking maybe 25-30 feet above normal."
He said cars on Quail Run were underwater earlier that morning.
"Our neighbors woke us up at about three o'clock," he said. "At that time, everything was underwater."
