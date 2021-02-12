Jeff Smith recalled sleeping at the Warner fire station for more than a week when the January 2007 ice storm cut power to his home — and to hundreds of others.
"There was also a shelter at one of the churches," said Smith, who was Muskogee County Sheriff's emergency management liaison at the time. "And everybody was without power. We would get enough power on to take a shower. It would go right back off again."
This year's sub-freezing snap is not expected to wreak as much havoc, even though temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Friday, he said.
Smith, now Muskogee County Emergency Management director, said ice accumulated by Friday was "less than half of what we got back in 2007."
"The main differences are temperatures and the wind chills associated with this, and the duration the temperatures will be below the freezing mark," Smith said. "Those are the things that are more troublesome right now. It's been probably 30 years or better since we've seen a cold snap like this, where we've stayed below zero for this many days."
The National Weather Service is predicting accumulations of 6 to 10 inches of snow Sunday and Monday.
This year's colder temperatures are creating a drier snow than in 2007, Smith said.
"That's going to be based on whether we see any more freezing precipitation come out and stick on the trees and power lines. And of course, the winds are always in question," he said. "This weekend winds could gust in the 15 to 20 mile an hour range, which could cause some outages."
With this year's storm, Smith said, "We're looking at spotty, short-term power outages."
OG&E brought in additional resources to prepare for such issues, Smith said.
Area resident Bill Trzcinski said this year's cold spell "is absolutely not like the 2007 ice storm."
Trzcinski said his house only briefly lost power in the 2007 storm, "but had a mountain of tree limbs on our cul-de-sac for the city to pick up."
"At the time, we had approximately 60 trees in our yard, and there were limbs down in most of them," he said. "It looked as though a tornado or hurricane had gone through our yard. Luckily, no damage to the house."
He recalled the Federal Emergency Management Agency was called in to help residents.
According to Muskogee Phoenix stories at the time, city and state officials began on Jan. 12 to prepare for the storm system, which was expected to cover two thirds of Oklahoma with sleet and ice. Meteorologists predicted at least an inch of ice in Muskogee, McIntosh and Cherokee counties. Residents were urged to prepare for widespread power outages.
They came.
By Jan. 14, officials scrambled to keep up with the demand for emergency shelters because so many people had lost power. Wagoner County also reported outages. A Jan. 14 story reported "near freezing temperatures at ground level caused precipitation to cling to trees and power lines, knocking out electrical service to thousands of households."
Downed power lines and tree limbs blocked roads.
Wren Stratton, Muskogee mayor in 2007, recalled how breaking limbs "sounded like gunshots."
"And it just broke your heart, the trees that were damaged" in Honor Heights Park and Spaulding Park, she said.
Stratton also recalled how people came to help. Boys from a Christian school in Texas cleared limbs in Phoenix Village, and twins from New York helped at a Red Cross shelter, she said.
A Baptist men's organization stationed at Muskogee Fairgrounds "made I don't know how many hot meals."
"People would carry them out to the rural areas for us," she said.
She recalled how people bought electric generators to prepare any upcoming outages.
"I think it taught us a lot," she said. "I think it taught emergency management a lot, too."
Additional material drawn from 2007 Muskogee Phoenix stories.
Drive Safely
Oklahoma Highway Patrol offers the following precautions for motorists who must get out on the harsh roads:
• Let others know your planned route and expected arrival time.
• Check brakes, wipers, fluids and tire pressure.
• Pack warm clothing, blankets, flashlight, ice scraper, sand or cat litter, jumper cables, non-perishable food and drinking water.
• Charge your phone before you go and take a charging cord with you.
• Allow extra time for your drive. Slow down and avoid distractions. And as always, make sure to buckle up.
