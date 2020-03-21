Tracy Stone said she thought about COVID-19 when she decided to donate blood Saturday.
"It's the right thing to do, and everybody needs something," said Stone, a Warner resident. "In this time, the country is in bad shape right now, and I want to do what I can."
Stone was at the Community Blood Drive outside of Arrowhead Mall.
Normally, the drive is inside the mall, but it was moved outdoors because of the Centers for Disease Control guideline to have no more than 10 people in one place at one time. A typical blood drive in the mall draws 80 to 150 people inside the mall, said Lucy Laird of the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Laird said the coronavirus has affected blood drives around the state, including the one in Muskogee.
"Businesses and schools are closed," she said. "We rely on businesses to host blood drives for their employees, and we can't go to schools next week. Because of the Centers for Disease Control compliance, they're not able to accommodate a blood drive."
Instead of the one central location, OBI had three bloodmobiles, or micro blood drives, set up in the parking lot. Each bloodmobile held 10 people, including OBI staff members.
Laird was encouraged about the response to the drive Saturday. As of Saturday afternoon, 80 people had registered to donate and 55 units of blood had been drawn.
"In my opinion, Muskogee has the best donors. They come out and help," she said.
One of those who signed up was Poindexter Tucker of Muskogee. He had his temperature checked before stepping into one of the mobile units. Prospective donors are checked for iron in their blood and blood pressure before giving.
"I understand there's a shortage of blood, and I was passing by so I wanted to do what I can," he said. "I don't live in fear of the virus, but I respect it. I'm doing what they tell me to do as I'm washing my hands, keeping my distance and I'm not sociable. We're going to beat this thing."
Laird said the next blood drive in Muskogee will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18.
Melissa Thompson, a lifelong resident of Muskogee, said she gives blood every other month and wanted to be sure she was at the drive Saturday.
"It's needed, and what if it was my family," she said. "I figure they probably need blood now more than ever. There's so many sick people. I'm glad I can help."
