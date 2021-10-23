Nearly 1,000 doses of flu vaccine were administered to drivers and passengers during Friday's Boo on the Flu.
Students from Indian Capital Technology Center and Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology helped administer the free shots.
age 49 of Tahlequah, OK. Accountant. Died Saturday, October 2nd in Metro Manila, Philippine. Graveside services Tuesday, October 26th at 1:00pm at Agent Cemetery. Visitation Monday, October 25th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
79, Retired Muskogee Firefighter, passed away Wednesday, 10/20/2021. Service 11:00AM Friday, October 29, 2021 Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
69, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Viewing: 9:00am-11:30am, Monday, October 25, 2021 at Garrett Family Funeral Home , Checotah. Graveside service: 1:00pm, Monday, October 25, 2021 at Triplett Cemetery. You may offer online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
