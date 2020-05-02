Residents turn out for Farmers Market

Carlene Jordan came prepared to buy "anything that's in season" Saturday morning at Muskogee Farmers Market.
"I got cabbage, garlic, fresh herbs," she said. "And I'm just starting."
The market's opening day brought scores of people through the Muskogee Civic Center parking lot Saturday morning.
Concern over the COVID-19 pandemic brought changes. The market featured two stations where people could wash their hands. Shoppers were not allowed to sample vegetables or wine. Many vendors and shoppers wore masks and kept their distance from each other.
That didn't affect the camaraderie.
"People have been happy to see everyone, and we've been happy to see everybody," said Farmers Market Manager Cassie Herringshaw.
She said first-day traffic went as well as expected.
"People are being cognizant of staying distant and trying to obey the signs," Herringshaw said. "But there's also been plenty of people to give us plenty of business. No complaints really. "
Vendors Deno Clopton and Tina Lumpkins said their booth saw plenty of customers Saturday morning.
"And they're following the rules," Lumpkins said. "If they come in a group, they stay in their own group. They're keeping their distance."
Clopton said her first customer bought three hanging flower baskets.
Bob Barrow, who has a berry farm in Checotah, began his second year at the market. He said Saturday business wasn't bad, even though he didn't sell as many blueberry plants.
"It was definitely worth coming out," he said.
Barrow said he he uses hand sanitizer each time he touches something.
"And I keep my distance," he said.
Customers welcomed the opening.
"I am so glad it's open," Carole Fisher said. "I love the produce. I love all the things they sell here. I love seeing the people. Everyone is so friendly. And the great variety you get."
Though she wore a mask for other's protection, Fisher wasn't worried.
"It's wide open enough that nobody's close," she said.
Erica Higgins said she loved having the opportunity to come out and get fresh vegetables.
"I always want to support small businesses," she said.
Herringshaw said she expects a couple more vendors and more baked goods next Saturday.
"As far as how we're doing things, it's still going to be the same," she said. "We'll still have handwashing stations ... and we're not going to be doing music until things are a little bit more settled down."
The city of Muskogee has been helpful with the market.
"They actually helped fix our electricity today, so they're definitely being supportive," Herringshaw said.
