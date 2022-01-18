Monday marked the perfect day for D'Amber Bunch to wear her newest sweatshirt.
She wore the black sweatshirt, with "Dream: MLK 1963" emblazoned across the front, while watching Muskogee's Martin Luther King Jr Day parade. She said she had just made the shirt the day before.
"I wanted to make something to commemorate the legacy and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King and all of his contributions and sacrifices," Bunch said. "I made it just for this occasion. But I'll still wear it proudly."
The noon parade, held along Martin Luther King Street, was one of several festivities honoring King's legacy. The day also featured a free pancake breakfast, a worship service and several food vendors.
Bunch and her mother, Vanessa McClure, watched the parade from the cozy back of an SUV. McClure wore her pink and green Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sweatshirt.
"It's such a nice day to be out," Bunch said, adding that she grew up watching the parade.
"Everyone in the community coming together in unity and love and peace," she said. "Just coming out and celebrating the legacy of Dr. King in the community of Muskogee. It's always a time for our family to come out."
Temperatures in the 50s gave parade-goers and participants a warm respite from January's freezing temperatures.
"It's a beautiful day," Tommy Merrell said as he waited along MLK Street. "You couldn't ask for better weather."
Merrell said he came up from Checotah to see the Checotah Rough Riders. He said he had done trail rides with the riders, and saw them at Eufaula's Whole Hawg Days parade.
"They're a good group of young cowboys," he said. "It's kind of a lost art. You'll see some young riders for sure."
Four Rough Riders in their white and blue costumes rode their horses through the parade.
Other modes of transportation included several motorcycles, a tractor and Muskogee's new Depot Green kiddie train. Muskogee's green trolley marked its return in the parade.
Parade Grand Marshal, 103-year-old Bernice Walker, waved from inside a car.
"It was fantastic. It was lovely," she said after the parade. She said all of it was her favorite part.
"And it certainly was a beautiful day," Walker said. "I enjoyed the day."
Along the route, children ran to pick up candy tossed by candidates for city and county offices.
Carter Lee, a New Tech @ Cherokee Elementary student, showed off two pants pockets full of candy. He had earlier marched in the parade with the Dream Team, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center's after-school program.
"I was in the parade with my friends," he said. "I was in the parade and now I got candy."
