Area residents dug out of nearly 5 inches of snow Wednesday morning, but relief from the freeze is due this weekend
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said he measured 5 1/2 inches of snow at his west Muskogee home Wednesday morning.
"Looks like, hopefully, it's done," Evans said. "They're forecasting additional snow today for Muskogee, but it is like 0.1 to 1 inch, so it will be real light stuff. But as for heavy snow, we should be done with that."
Evans said cold weather will continue through the week.
"Thursday, they say there's going to be a -4 degree wind chill and Friday a 3-degree wind chill," Evans said.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to remain below or at freezing through Friday, according to AccuWeather. AccuWeather predicts highs to reach 36 degrees on Saturday and Sunday and 51 degrees on Monday.
According to the OG&E website, continued cold weather, plus a high demand for natural gas, will increases potential for short-term service interruptions.
"Given the fluidity of the situation, OG&E may not be able to communicate all the interruptions prior to their start time," the website said.
The utility encourages customers to prepare for possible controlled service interruptions of 1 to 2 hours.
District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke said plowing roads is the top priority for Wednesday.
"After that last snow, we had a sheet of ice before that, and the snow actually provided better driving conditions than driving on ice," Doke said. "But, right now, there is too much snow, so we're getting everything plowed today, and start our salt and sanding operations later today."
He said grader operators are focusing on major collector roads and most-traveled roads first. Then they will work on branch roads.
"We'll start primarily with paved roads, then move into gravel roads," Doke said. "Our salt and sander operations will follow in close behind on the newly-plowed roads.
Doke said snowfall averaged 4 or 5 inches in the northeast part of the county Wednesday morning.
He said snow and ice will begin melting off the roads when temperatures hit above freezing this weekend.
