Monday's Indigenous Peoples' Day observance went beyond celebrating Native traditions.
"What defines us is our blood, is our language, our traditions, but it's deeper than that. We have a strength we carry in our hearts and souls," said Assistant Seminole Nation Chief Brian Palmer. "Our story is one of tragedy, reconciliation and perseverance."
Palmer, who wore a yellow and blue beaded vest, joined other keynote speakers Monday morning at Bacone College Chapel to stress the need to tell and remember the Native story.
"Our work is very different from our ancestors, but their energy rests within us," Palmer said. "We can all gather, we can all learn from the rich and diverse cultures that's known by us. We must never allow our histories that shaped who we are to be forgotten."
He said Natives know about removals, displacement, treaty limitations and efforts to eradicate Native culture. But he recalled seeing its effects first-hand. Palmer recalled being called to a construction project where an unmarked burial had been unearthed.
"They stopped when they found seven bodies. And one of these, they thought, was Seminole. She had beadwork, she still had some of her ornaments," he said. "We were able to repatriate her. I'll tell you, holding her in my hands and repatriating her back into the earth, knowing she died in the Trail of Tears, knowing she was taking a step forward, but to die a prisoner, to die at their hands. She had done that for us."
Sheila Bird, an advocate with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, spoke of her work with the White House Council of Native American Affairs and its efforts toward international repatriation.
"When we speak internationally, we are talking about sovereigns — our tribes are sovereign, the United States is sovereign and these foreign countries are sovereign, and they are holding our people as well," Bird said. "There is no international that allows us to go over there and ask 'can we bring our ancestors home.'"
She said bodies and remains are being kept in universities, dental facilities, curatorial facilities and other places abroad.
"They did not have to be exploited and transported to these countries to be put on display in museums and facilities where people can come in and see 'art.' They belong to us," Bird said.
Bird said the story of the ancestors is more than a "sad story."
"It is the story of resiliency, and that's why we're here today," she said.
