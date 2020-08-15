Resource hub to help parents, students with online learning

With some schools opting to forego in-person classes, many parents and students find themselves in a challenging situation.
Oklahoma State University College of Education and Human Sciences faculty members are sharing their expertise on how to effectively navigate and balance the new normal of online learning due to COVID-19 by providing educational resources for families.
“In difficult times, it’s important that we support one another in all the ways we can,” said Dr. Shelbie Witte, head of the School of Teaching, Learning and Educational Sciences in the OSU College of Education and Human Sciences.
“One way we can bring our land-grant mission to life is by sharing our experience and expertise with our larger community. While there is no playbook for how to balance all of the responsibilities that come with a pandemic, we do hope these tips and shared resources contribute to making life a bit easier.”
Resources include everything from best-practice tips for balancing working and educating from home, to subject-specific curriculum resources, podcasts for parents and inclusive book lists.
It also includes tips on how to talk to children about COVID-19, social and emotional activities, and techniques and tips on harnessing technology tools. The resource hub will be updated regularly and can be accessed online at education.okstate.edu/learning-at-home.html.
“Parents have been thrust into the extremely challenging situation, particularly those who are continuing to work while also becoming first-time teachers essentially overnight,” Witte said. “We hope these resources will help parents make that transition and help enrich the education of students across the state.”
