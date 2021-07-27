Respite vouchers available for caregivers

Are you caring for someone 60 years of age or older who needs assistance with dressing, walking, transferring, bathing, eating or toileting? Do you assist someone with Alzheimer’s, dementia or Parkinson’s disease? The Caregiver Program might be just what you’re looking for. The respite vouchers are a total of $300 for a three-month period. The caregiver can hire someone of their choosing to give them a much-needed break. There are no income guidelines for this program. For information, contact Alysa Kinnell, Social Services Specialist, at (918) 682-7891 or the SENIOR INFO LINE at (800) 211-2116.

