Are you caring for someone 60 years of age or older who needs assistance with dressing, walking, transferring, bathing, eating or toileting? Do you assist someone with Alzheimer’s, dementia or Parkinson’s disease? The Caregiver Program might be just what you’re looking for. The respite vouchers are a total of $300 for a three-month period. The caregiver can hire someone of their choosing to give them a much-needed break. There are no income guidelines for this program. For information, contact Alysa Kinnell, Social Services Specialist, at (918) 682-7891 or the SENIOR INFO LINE at (800) 211-2116.
editor's pick
Respite vouchers available for caregivers
- Submitted by Eastern Oklahoma Development District
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
age 85. In Home Daycare. Died July 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services July 29th at 2:00pm at United Methodist Church in Cookson, OK. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation prior to services starting at 11:00am.
age 69. English Educator. Died July 16th in Sallisaw, OK. Memorial Services July 30th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
82, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Muskogee. Services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Agnew Cemetery in Keefeton, OK with Pastor Jeremiah Blasi officiating. Services by Lescher-Millsap.
Most Popular
Articles
- Greenleaf Apartments given ultimatum
- Senior statesman: Muskogee football assistant coach Anthony McNac is a living definition of once a Rougher, always a Rougher
- Free food boxes available Thursday
- Cherokee County man arrested on child porn charges
- Henryetta man found guilty of sexual abuse of child
- Sheriff's office seeks public's help in theft from local business
- Muskogee County District Court 07.23.21
- Muskogee County District Court 07.21.21
- Okie from Muskogee: Hard work, community involvement keep Milligan busy
- Norman men charged with animal cruelty after city rescues 300+ animals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.