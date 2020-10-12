Are you caring for someone 60 years of age or older who needs assistance with dressing, walking, transferring, bathing, eating, or toileting? Do you assist someone with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or Parkinson’s Disease? The Caregiver Program might be just what you’re looking for. The respite vouchers are a total of $300 for a three-month period. The caregiver can hire someone of their choosing to give them a much-needed break. There are no income guidelines for this program. Information: Alysa Kinnell, Social Services specialist, (918) 682-7891 or the SENIOR INFO LINE at 1-800-211-2116.
Respite vouchers available for caregivers
- Submitted by Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging
age 95. died Tuesday October 6. Services 2 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at House of Winn Funeral Home Precious Memories Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 1 pm to 6 pm at the funeral home.
Ron Clark was called from this world on October 7 at 7:30 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Lda Fain. They shared 25 wonderful years together. Ron spoke lovingly of Jack as his son. Angel Barton of Boynton was his special niece who was very close to his heart and niece Ayla Smith was his hors…
85, Homemaker, passed away Wednesday, 10/07/2020. Graveside Service 1:00PM Monday, 10/12/2020 at Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
83, retired butcher, passed away Monday, 10/05/2020 in Eufaula. Viewing 9AM-4PM Friday, 10/09/2020 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside Service 10:30 AM Saturday, 10/10/2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah. Online condolences garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com.
