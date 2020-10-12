Are you caring for someone 60 years of age or older who needs assistance with dressing, walking, transferring, bathing, eating, or toileting? Do you assist someone with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or Parkinson’s Disease? The Caregiver Program might be just what you’re looking for. The respite vouchers are a total of $300 for a three-month period. The caregiver can hire someone of their choosing to give them a much-needed break. There are no income guidelines for this program. Information: Alysa Kinnell, Social Services specialist, (918) 682-7891 or the SENIOR INFO LINE at 1-800-211-2116.

