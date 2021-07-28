Respite vouchers available for seniors raising children

Are you caring for a relative child under the age of 18? Do you need a break? The Caregiver Program might be just what you’re looking for. Respite vouchers are a total of $300 for a three-month period. The Seniors Raising Children can hire someone of their choosing to give them a much-needed break. For more information, contact Alysa Kinnell, Social Services specialist, at (918) 682-7891 or the SENIOR INFO LINE at (800)211-2116.
