Are you caring for a relative's child under the age of 18? Do you need a break? The Caregiver Program might be just what you’re looking for. Respite vouchers are a total $300 for a six-month period. The senior raising children can hire someone of their choosing to give them a much-needed break. Information: Alysa Kinnell, Social Services specialist, (918) 682-7891 or the SENIOR INFO LINE at 1-800-211-2116.

