Restaurants use downtime to rebuild, renovate

Owners of three Muskogee restaurants have spent the COVID-19 slow time remodeling and updating their facilities.
However, the lingering pandemic could affect how and when Max’s Garage, China King Super Buffet and El Charro can open.
Local restaurants face hard and uncertain times, said Max’s Garage owner Alex Reynolds.
He said he already had planned to remodel his downtown Muskogee bar this spring. The remodel was funded, in part, by a City of Muskogee Foundation downtown incentive grant. The Foundation offered grants up to $12,000 for food-related establishments.
“The only way we are able to do this is with the Foundation grant,” Reynolds said.
He said he is incorporating Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agency recommendations into Max’s remodeling.
For example, the nightspot is adding outdoor seating along Broadway and Main Street, and will keep its back patio. Booth seating will be installed throughout the building.
“When we do decorate, we’ll be coming back with much less bar stools, less tables, and they will be spread out,” he said.
The bar will change from a central island to one long bar along the north wall, with no seating, Reynolds said.
“We are definitely focusing on curbside and delivery services,” he said. “We’ll be adding a delivery service where we will be delivering, not only for Max’s Garage, but also Club Lunch and Frank-N-Swine.”
The facility will be totally nonsmoking and will have a new menu, he said.
The former Dust Bowl Diner will become a “barcade” with retro video games pool table, as well as food and drinks.
Reynolds said the kitchen could reopen in two weeks, and the rest of the area within six weeks.
“But we certainly are paying attention to CDC guidelines, the health department, as well as all government agencies,” he said. “We certainly don’t want to open too much too quick.”
China King owner Nancy Chen said the pandemic has delayed reconstruction of its restaurant, which was destroyed in a 2019 fire.
Chen said operators are waiting for their Fire Marshal inspection. She said she hopes to then open in two weeks.
“It’s going to be very fast,” Chen said.
She said they plan to eventually reopen the popular buffet, but it might not be available at reopening.
The restaurant offered menu orders before the fire and plans to continue to offer menu service when it reopens, Chen said.
“We might need to do carry-out in the beginning, but we are not sure right now,” she said, adding that the pandemic “changes all the time.”
When opening date approaches, the restaurant will post on Facebook to gauge customers’ opinions, Chen said.
“We will go from there. It’s better to listen to customers, if they are afraid or scared,” she said. “The number of cases is going up, so it is scary now.”
El Charro Mexican restaurant has taken on a lighter look inside and outside.
“We’re trying to make it bigger, better, more clean,” said Felipe Bravo, a member of the restaurant owner’s family. “We have new lighting. We’re putting in new booths, no chairs.”
The restaurant also plans to add a 20-foot by 50-foot patio on its west side, Bravo said. He said he hopes to reopen in about a month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.