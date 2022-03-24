Port of Muskogee officials plan to restructure Foreign Trade Zone 164, a federally designated area considered to be outside U.S. Customs territory that defers, reduces or eliminates duties or tariffs otherwise levied on certain goods.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said the restructuring would expand the benefits enjoyed now by only a handful of the port's tenants. The Muskogee City-County Port Authority will undertake the restructuring pursuant to the Alternate Site Framework introduced in 2009 and revised in 2012 to "significantly reduce application times."
The National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones reports the regulatory changes in 2012 reduced the amount of paperwork and application times required of grantees. The trade organization reports turnaround times of about 30 days for an existing FTZ.
Scott said discussions about restructuring FTZ 164 began about a month ago with one of the industries at the Port of Muskogee. Since then, port officials initiated discussions with Vallourec, which she said "is very interested in basically having their own site as a Foreign Trade Zone."
"This would benefit not only Vallourec, but other industries," Scott said. "Industries that are interested in moving goods into their plant would able to process those goods — whatever that looks like — keep them in the Foreign Trade Zones, and once they're finished, be able to ship those out without being subject to Customs."
Vallourec, which produces seamless steel pipe for the oil and gas industry, shuttered its Muskogee plant shortly after the novel coronavirus spread across the United States. Scott said the company's renewed interest in Muskogee is due to crowded conditions at the port in Houston.
"We're seeing that more and more — this is a great opportunity for the Port Authority to continue to really get out there and hustle for that business," Scott said. "We can show them what we have right here in Muskogee and bring some of those goods up that inland waterway system to our port."
Port authority directors approved a resolution that authorizes estimated expenditures up to $5,000 for the application process. Scott said Vallourec will "pay for all of the improvements made to their site or the FTC designation."
Attempts were unsuccessful to contact Vallourec officials and inquire about the company's plans for its Muskogee facility after the restructuring of FTZ 146 is restructured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.