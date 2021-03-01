Anne Henry kept serving Muskogee students more than 10 years after retiring as Muskogee Public Schools transportation director, Sadler Arts Academy Principal Ronia Davison said.
"She volunteered to help with testing," Davison said. "Even a month ago, she would still call to see if the children didn't have any unfilled needs."
Henry, who retired in 2010, died Saturday at the age of 72. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
"Anne Henry was a tenacious individual. She was not easily dispelled," Davison said. "If she wanted to do something, she would think of a way to get it done."
Davison said Henry also will be remembered as an advocate for all children, especially those with developmental disabilities. She said Henry volunteered countless hours at Camp Bennett, MPS summer program for people with developmental disabilities.
In 2010, Henry said she was retiring to do volunteer work and to help her special needs son. Henry had been transportation director for 13 years and assistant director for 26 years before that.
Henry graduated from Muskogee Central High School in 1967.
Former Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Mike Garde said Henry "was very proud of the fact that she was a Rougher."
"Anne was all about giving," Garde said. "She would do all sorts of fundraisers to help Special Olympics."
Henry also coordinated the annual Fill the Bus campaign to collect school supplies for children in need, Garde said. The transportation department kept a pantry of school supplies through the school year.
Davison said Henry would be discreet in helping children.
"If you think about Anne, she was a very caring person, had a very generous heart," Davison said. "She gave so freely of her time, her energy and her resources to everyone at Muskogee Public Schools."
