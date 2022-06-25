Retirement doesn't mean ministry is over

Cindy Culver recalled one of her first tasks as chaplain First United Methodist Church.
"In my head, I was thinking 'I have all this education, why am I having to do this?' I was in this little office recording attendance records. And God said, 'Because you don't know their names,'" she said.
Culver since has gotten to know many names at the church. Through 16 years she's done pastoral care, helped with worship, conducted funerals, led support groups, visited countless people in hospitals and nursing homes. She said her work involved "just listening to people."
She is retiring from her paid ministry this month. The church will have a reception after its Sunday morning worship service.
Turning 70 in July was one of the factors, she said. She said her husband, Gale, has been with her for 47 years of marriage.
"I've got two grandbabies, apples of my eye. I've got one son, and they're involved in a lot of activities," she said. "My husband is older than I am. It's time to spend more time with him. We have a boat. I love to fish. I love to swim."
Retirement also offers a freedom to choose what to do and when to do it.
"Not many schedules," she said. "It gives me freedom to just say no and not feel guilty."
However, Culver said she still plans to keep ministering to others.
"I'll still help with GriefShare support, teach Sunday school, head up the Angel Tree ministry," she said. "My promise to God was that I will never stop serving until the day I die."
Culver began working First United Methodist chaplain after she retired from teaching in 2006.
She recalled situations that would break her heart.
"When someone would come into the door needing immediate financial assistance, and there was no way we could help him. It was just too much money," she said. "They came in here with a $900 bill and needed you to pay it for them."
She said she would call around to other churches to try to find the money "and it didn't always pan out."
Culver said blessings came when she was able to sit with people and make them feel comfortable.
"Developing their trust and allowing me to pray for them, and be a joy for them," she said. "Sitting with a dying patient and singing songs for that person, just praying for them. Those kind of things are once-in-a-lifetime-things."
