Retirement reception set for McBride

Sue McBride, president/chief executive officer of Muskogee Federal Credit Union joined the team in 1986. For 36 years her hard work and dedicated leadership has made a lasting impact. The credit union will host a reception to celebrate her retirement with her from 10 a.m. until noon Sept. 14 at the Muskogee Federal Credit Union Main Office, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass. Refreshments will be provided. 

