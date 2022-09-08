Sue McBride, president/chief executive officer of Muskogee Federal Credit Union joined the team in 1986. For 36 years her hard work and dedicated leadership has made a lasting impact. The credit union will host a reception to celebrate her retirement with her from 10 a.m. until noon Sept. 14 at the Muskogee Federal Credit Union Main Office, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass. Refreshments will be provided.
Retirement reception set for McBride
- Submitted
