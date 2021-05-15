Reunion planned for 1980s Gore graduates

For anyone who graduated from Gore High School in the '80s, you are invited to a multi-year Gore class reunion. Teachers and faculty also are invited.
The '80s reunion has been scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Oct. 2, at the Gore Event Center (new gym).
The cost is $30 per person and includes a meal the evening of Oct. 2. The payment deadline is Sept. 1.
Payment for the '80s reunion can be made through zellepay.com at (918) 381-3417.
An alternative payment option is available for those who prefer not to use zelle. For details, text or call (918) 774-6056.
Oct. 1, attendees will attend a home high school football game.
If you are a veteran or military service member, let organizers know your name, rank, and military branch, and if you plan to attend the home football game. Thank you for your service!
AGENDA
6-7 p.m.: Registration, name tags, find a seat, candid individual/group photos.
7-8 p.m.: Dinner and conversation.
8-9 p.m.: Master of Ceremony/trivia.
9-10 p.m.: Bonfire.
