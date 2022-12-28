Muskogee’s Roxy Theater has planned a reunion movie showing for local actors from Oklahoma and Arkansas who worked on the HBO movie "The Tuskegee Airmen."
The 1995 award-winning classic film, which was shot mostly in Muskogee and in Fort Smith, Arkansas, had a large contingent of local folk who answered the call to play background and featured extras. Other locals worked on the movie as stand-ins and as crew.
With an all-star cast of Lawrence Fishburne, Cuba Gooding Jr., John Lithgow, Malcolm Jamal-Warner, Courtney B. Vance, Allen Payne, Andre Braugher, Christopher McDonald, and Daniel Hugh Kelly, the film was a major motion picture. The movie also featured a large contingency of veteran support cast lead by Rosemary Murphy and Ed Lauter, plus newcomers like Vivica A. Fox. The semi-fictionalized story follows one of the first aviator classes of the famed Tuskegee Airmen.
In Muskogee, scenes were shot at Davis Field, and in Fort Smith, most scenes were filmed at Fort Chaffee. Muskogee’s connections to the Tuskegee Airmen run deep. Nathan Sams of Taft and Muskogee was a Tuskegee Airmen instructor and Muskogeeans Dr. Robert Smith, Lincoln Ragsdale, Oscar D. Hutton Jr., and Faythe A. McGinnis were students at the U.S. Army Air Corp Tuskegee Flight School.
McGinnis' story partially parallels the exploits of one of the movie's key characters. While more than a thousand individuals were chosen to train for the first U.S. Black fighter pilot units, at least 10 of those hailed from Oklahoma. Besides those from Muskogee, there was Yancey Williams of Tulsa, Isaac R. Woods of Tulsa, Samuel Foreman of Tulsa, James B. Knighten of Tulsa, Harold Brown of Weleetka and Joseph Elsberry of Langston.
Made for the HBO Television audience, most moviegoers have never seen this award-winning film on a large screen. The movie will show at 3 p.m. Jan. 7. General admission is $6 and $3 for any cast, extras, stand-ins, or crew who worked on the movie. Located at 220 W. Okmulgee Ave., the Roxy theater doors will open at 2:15 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and concessions and the Roxy Adult Beverage Bar will be open for attendees. Information: oscar@muskogeeroxy.org or call (918) 684-6366.
