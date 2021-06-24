Reward offered for information about alleged shooter

Muskogee police are seeking the public's help to find a man suspected in a midday shooting Tuesday outside a westside Muskogee convenience store.
Clayton Spencer, 23, is described as a Black man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
A cash reward is being offered for any tip that leads to Spencer's arrest. Callers may remain anonymous.
Anyone with information about Spencer's whereabouts is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918) 682-2677.
