Ribbon cutting celebrated at Skydive Cherokee

Skydive Cherokee, 1201 Sabre St., has been bringing the gift of flight to thousands of people for almost 40 years. Their team of licensed tandem instructors will safely take you to new heights.

 Submitted

The Muskogee Chamber of Commerce has welcomed several new and existing businesses to the Chamber this month. Skydive Cherokee and Chamber ambassadors celebrated their chamber membership with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12.

