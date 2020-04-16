A common worry during this pandemic is wondering if there's enough food and necessities to get through it.
That's where RibCrib restaurants — including the ones in Muskogee and Tahlequah — come in. They are making food and necessary items accessible to the public.
"As our customers are becoming increasingly worried about crowded grocery stores and limited choice on the shelves, it can be stressful when it comes to putting good food on your table," said Garrett Mills, president and chief executive officer of RibCrib and Chandler Hospitality Group.
RibCrib began Essentials, a service enabling the public to purchase high-demand grocery and pantry items.
Brian Fritz, manager of the Muskogee restaurant, 150 W. Shawnee Bypass, said the service started two weeks ago.
"As long as we have the items stocked, we're going to try do this all of the time," he said. "It's being done company-wide. As a collective, the company sat down and thought about things we can do to help survive in this time. It's been in full force."
The items being offered by the restaurant covered the gamut, ranging from eggs and cheese to hamburger patties, salad mix, ketchup, wine and even toilet paper. The list can be found at ribcrib.com/menu.
"It's not a huge list, but it has a lot of things people might have a hard time finding," Fritz said.
RibCrib has also taken precautions during the pandemic. Those steps include the use of curbside pickup and to-go services.
"Door Dash is also involved in this," Fritz said. "Everything purchased, whether groceries or from our regular menu, helps keep our people employed at a time when they need it the most."
