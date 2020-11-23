Richard Weatherford: Jew and Gentile

The scriptures teach of three classes of people — the Jews, the Gentiles and the Church of God. The Jews and the Gentiles are distinct from one another, while the Church of God is composed of both Jews and Gentiles but not as Jews or Gentiles, but as a new body.
The Jews date back to Abraham and became a distinct and separate nation at the Exodus. Most of the Old Testament is taken up with their history. They are an earthly people, while the Church of God are a heavenly people. Like the Jew, the Church of God had a beginning. It began at the day of Pentecost and will end chronologically at the second coming of Christ. At the present time, the Jews are a nation, but when the Church of God is taken out of this world, the Jews will again be restored to their own land and become the head of the nations. For now, the Gentiles nationally govern the earth. This is what the scriptures speak of as the Times of the Gentiles. (Luke 21:24)
It has been said that the Jews had their origin in the morning time of history, when God called Abraham, a Shemite, to be the father of a new nation. (Gen. 12:1-3) God appeared to Abraham 10 times. These appearances were called Theophanies and were progressive and unconditional in their promises, and those promises were unconditionally confirmed to Abraham's son, Isaac (Gen. 26:1-4) and to his grandson, Jacob (Gen. 28:10-15).
The history of the Jewish race is without a parallel in human history. Oppressed, downtrodden, carried captive to other lands and scattered throughout the nations. The Jew has outlived all his conquerors and walks unscathed amid the nations. Any other race would have been swallowed up and its identity and national characteristics lost. The preservation of the Jewish race is the miracle of history. Their emblem is a bush burning and unconsumed. No nation has ever had such a manifest and visible token of the divine presence. For them, the Red Sea was driven back, and the Jordan parted.
They were miraculously fed in the wilderness and divinely sheltered and guided by the pillar of cloud by day and fire by night. At the blowing of the ram's horn, the walls of a besieged city fell. (Joshua 6:1-27) and the sun and moon stayed still in their courses that they might have time to slay their enemies. (Joshua 10:12-14) The angel of the Lord encamped about them and one angel of the Lord slew 185,000 of the army of Assyria for their deliverance. (2 Kings 19:35)
No nation has given to the world such a number of great men. Such as Abraham, a man of great faith; Moses, a great leader and lawgiver; Joseph, a statesman in Egypt; Daniel in Babylon; David, a great king; and Solomon, a very wise man. No nation has produced such seers as the Hebrew prophets; Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Daniel and no such man as that man above all men, the man of Galilee. In the first Christian century, there is no name that shines more resplendent than that of the Apostle Paul. In modern days, the men who have made and are making history are Jews.
How are we to account for the wonderful preservation of the Jewish race? Only on the supposition that God had and still has some great work for them to do. In the first place, they were raised up to reaffirm and teach that there was but one God. In the second place, to be the writers, preservers and transmitters of the holy scriptures. To them were committed the oracles of God (Romans 3:1-2). Every page and book in the Bible was written by Jews. The Jews took special care to preserve the scriptures and kept them from being tampered with. In the third place, they were raised up that God through them might give the world a savior. Who was Jesus, a Jew. In the fourth place, they were raised up that they might save the world from moral purification. When Jesus said, Salvation is of the Jews (John 4:22) did he simply mean that from them should come the Savior, Jesus, or did he mean as when he said, Ye are the salt of the earth; that the Jewish race were to be the means of preventing the moral purification of the world and that if they became extinct as a nation, the world would be ripe for judgment. The writer thinks he meant the latter and that the salvation of the nations, morally and physically, and the preservation of the human race on the earth depends on the preservation and continuance of the Jews as a race.
For the Jews today, there is no pillar of cloud by day nor shekinah flame by night. They have no altars, no sacrifices and priesthoods as in former days. They observe the Passover, but no paschal lamb is slain. They keep the great Day of Atonement, but no blood is shed to make reconciliation for sin. All sacrifices and oblation have ceased. They have no King, no Judges, no Prophets and no inspired writers. The word of God is precious, but there is no open vision. Their last great prophet was the Man of Galilee, they rejected him and sold him for 20 pieces of silver and he was hidden from their view in Egypt on the throne of Pharaoh. So, the Jews took Jesus, their Joseph and having rejected him, sold him for 30 pieces of silver, and he is now hidden from them on his Father's throne.
Don't miss the next issue for the answer.
Richard Weatherford is a Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.