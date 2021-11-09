Looking to improve your technology knowledge or need help signing up for Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB)? The Rieger Memorial Library is proud to offer the community of Haskell access to a “Digital Navigator.” The Digital Navigator is a local citizen employed by Rieger Memorial Library to help residents with their technology needs! Some of the items the navigator can help with are:
• Helping people sign up for the EBB (a program offering up to $75 / month discount for broadband service at their house).
• Helping people take advantage of a one-time $100 discount for a laptop / desktop / computer / tablet through the EBB.
• Exploring low-cost options for local internet service or devices.
• Learning digital skills (how to check for reliable information online; searching for valid health resources; setting up Zoom calls or virtual doctor visits; learning social media tools).
Call the library for an appointment with your local Navigator. Our Digital Navigator Program is one of five in the state of Oklahoma and is in response to the large “digital divide” in rural areas. The program is designed to assist the patrons of Rieger Memorial Library reach their full potential and give them access to the internet at home. Rieger Memorial is a proud participant in the Digital Navigator Program.
The Digital Navigator Program is funded through the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) in partnership with OSU Extension, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) and Older American Technology Services (OATS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.