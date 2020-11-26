Riggs recognized by Soroptimists

Soroptimist International of Muskogee presented Sharon Riggs an Atta Girl Award for her leadership at Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Center.
Riggs received a degree in psychology and speech language pathology from Oklahoma State University and became the executive director of Kelly B. Todd in March 2016.
When she was a teenager, her parents began fostering children with special needs and adopted two girls with profound and severe disabilities. Riggs was first introduced to Kelly B. Todd when it opened in 1977, and the two girls started receiving physical therapy.
Through her efforts, Kelly B. Todd has increased the therapy services from just physical therapy to include speech language therapy and occupational therapy. The staff has expanded to include two physical therapist and one physical therapy assistant, a speech language pathologist, an occupational therapist and a full-time administrative assistant.
Riggs excels at developing resources and obtaining funding to ensure Kelly B. Todd continues to operate as a no-cost therapy program. Her greatest enjoyment is getting to encourage and celebrate with the families and children their successes in reaching developmental milestones or goals — no matter how small. The kiddos are an inspiration to her and give her the drive to carry out the mission of Kelly B. Todd. She takes no credit for the quality service provided and insists it is totally because of her team of amazing women who are dedicated to helping children with special challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.