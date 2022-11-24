Ringing a bell with a pal

Debbie was the No. 1 bell ringer last year with 15 volunteer times. To volunteer for a one-and-a-half hour slot, call or text (918) 869-0182. 

 SUBMITTED/Stephen Smalley

Debbie Fabian and Labradoodle Rocky ringing the Bell for Salvation Army at Hobby Lobby.

