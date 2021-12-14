Executive Director of Muskogee Tourism Authority Jordyn Jorgenson and Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards ringing the Bell for Salvation Army at Walmart and encouraging others to volunteer by calling (918) 869-0182.
Ringing bells to help others
- Submitted by Stephen Smalley
Obituaries
Mrs. Luz C. Reyes, in her 61st year, Fell Asleep in Death on 12/8/2021. Service 12/13/2021 at 5PM The People's Chapel of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.- Muskogee. Burial 12/14/2021 at 12PM at Green Hill Cemetery.
age 84 of Cookson, OK. Homemaker. Died Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 in Bartlesville, OK. Services Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Visitation Sunday, December 12th, 2021 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
69, Muskogee, OK, transitioned, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Service, Saturday, December 11th, 2pm, Four Mile Branch Baptist Church, Ft Gibson, OK . Visitation, Friday, Dec. 10th Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1pm- 6pm. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
