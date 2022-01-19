Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low near 15F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low near 15F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.