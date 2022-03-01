River outfitters criticize lack of representation at GRDA

TULSA — Frustration surfaced Tuesday as commercial outfitters weighed in on administrative rules proposed by the Grand River Dam Authority that address licensing and use permits for scenic rivers within its jurisdiction.
The proposed rules incorporate language from those promulgated by the now defunct Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission and add a few new provisions. The Oklahoma Legislature terminated the rights and authority of OSRC in 2016 after years of funding cuts and transferred them to GRDA that same year.
Justin Alberty, corporate communications director at GRDA, said the proposed rules primarily address “licensing and use permits for the scenic rivers of the State of Oklahoma and the protection of natural resources.” A primary goal of the rulemaking process, he said, is to merge those provisions, which presently exist as part of Title 630. with GRDA’s administrative code in Title 300.
Rule impact statements published by GRDA indicate there would be no adverse effect on small businesses should the rules be adopted as proposed. Outfitters who turned out Tuesday for a public hearing offered a different perspective.
A common theme that emerged from comments by outfitters and others who shared their interests in a thriving economy based on tourism was a lack of representation at GRDA. The state agency, created in 1935 by the Oklahoma Legislature, is governed by a board made up of seven members appointed by the governor, legislative leaders and designees representing municipalities and electric cooperatives.
Lawmakers included a provision authorizing the creation of a scenic rivers advisory board when oversight of scenic rivers in Adair, Cherokee and Delaware counties was transferred to GRDA. The formation of an advisory board was discretionary, and the panel never was assembled.
"We want representatives from Cherokee County on this board," Diamondhead Resort owner Kevin Kelley said. "You've got people ... being able to tell my industry what to do, and they know nothing about our industry."
Other outfitters echoed the sentiment.
"Right now we do not have a voice, and right now people are making decisions on things they do not know about," said Austin Spears of Arrowhead Resort. "This is affecting a lot of people that have put blood, sweat and tears ... into our businesses."
Trey Peyton of Peyton's Place said following lawmakers' recommendation to create a scenic rivers advisory panel might facilitate the flow of information to outfitters and other stakeholders.
Cody Bartmess of All American Floats criticized the proposed rules as "vague" and overly broad. He also said GRDA's chief executive would be granted too much discretion and authority to enforce the rules if they are adopted as proposed.
"This basically gives unlimited power to one person ... and you can dictate as he or she sees fit, with no oversight or remedy from us allowed," Bartmess said, noting the term CEO is referenced 26 times in the proposed rules. "This also eliminates the board of directors from any review ... and allows the CEO to shut down any of our businesses with the use of vaguely worded rules and regulations."
Tahlequah Tourism Director Gena McPhail said the Illinois River and other scenic rivers are a major driver of the area's tourism economy. She said hotels in Cherokee County attribute 87% of the revenue stream to those who visit the Illinois River during the floating season.
"We're requesting that there is a board or a committee in place to review the decisions recommended by the CEO," McPhail said, noting the request was made by state Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell. "We ask that there is communication transparency between GRDA and river outfitters, and it is imperative to the future of Cherokee County ... and Tahlequah-area tourism that the outfitters and businesses are supported ... and communications are carried out in a positive manner."
Tamara Jahnke, assistant general counsel at GRDA, said comments made Tuesday during the public hearing will be compiled with written comments and delivered to GRDA board members for review and consideration. Board members will consider adopting the proposed rules and any potential changes when they meet March 9 during their next regular meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.