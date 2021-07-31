RNR Tire Express franchisees to give away backpacks filled with school supplies

With many schools across the nation returning to a full year of in-person learning, RNR Tire Express (RNR), will support multiple communities, including Muskogee, by giving away free backpacks and school supplies to kids.
The supplies include, but are not limited to, notebooks, paper and writing utensils. Between July 26 and Aug. 14, customers can visit any participating RNR location and inquire about receiving a free back-to-school bundle while supplies last. Promotion varies by location. The Muskogee store is at 1906 N. Main St.
“At RNR we preach ‘serve, not service,’ and that is the philosophy we incorporate into our work with both tire sales and serving our communities. Back-to-school season can be an anxious time for parents and kids, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to help with families in need,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. “We’re looking forward to continuing the tradition this year of supporting families in neighboring communities, and are thankful we have the opportunity to make a positive impact in the towns where we operate.”
This year marks the seventh consecutive year that RNR franchise partners have participated in this charitable back-to-school initiative. In each of the last three years, the participating franchisees have seen their stores backpack donation count increase each time. Beginning with donating 1,000 backpacks in 2018, RNR saw an uptick of approximately 3,100 backpacks in 2019, and cleared 3,300 in 2020.
RNR offers and professionally installs safe, quality tires and custom wheels to a growing and underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels with a weekly or monthly option that is affordable to them.
