Road crews play catch up after winter storm

Extreme winter weather in February took a toll on area roads.
Damage caused by the contraction and expansion of the soil caused by sub-zero temperatures and the rapid thaw that occurred afterward is expected to cost millions and take weeks to repair. Much of that could be reimbursed with federal disaster aid, made available for damage to public infrastructure, but it could take months or longer to recoup expenditures.
"I think we will have over a million dollars in road damage across the county from the 'frost heave' that occurred during that last ice storm," District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said. "We are a federally declared disaster area — FEMA is expected to reimburse 75% of the costs associated with the emergency work."
Doke said the freeze-thaw cycle combined with ice and accumulating snow "turned the roads to Jell-O" in some areas. For several weeks commissioners have awarded emergency contracts based on six-month bids to contractors for road materials and hauling services trying to catch up with maintenance demands.
"People just don't realize how much damage that kind of weather can cause," Doke said.
City Manager Mike Miller agreed, citing an emergency contract worth nearly $1 million for emergency street repairs related solely to winter storms in February.
"There were some areas that went from OK to terrible in just a matter of days," Miller said. "What the Council did was allocate additional money to help fix the damage that was above and beyond what we try and repair as part of our routine maintenance program."
Miller said the contract for emergency street repairs allowed the city to "double up" on what it was doing and "do a lot more a lot faster." It also allowed upgrades authorized by a capital improvements program to proceed as planned.
Miller said there are "little spots all over town" impacted by extreme winter weather and what Doke described as "frost heave." The nature of the damage requires a reassessment of street conditions throughout the city.
"That affects the pavement conditions tremendously," Miller said. "Regardless, when we get ready to let the contracts we go drive it all again — that helps inform us so we can provide options to the street committee as we prioritize for the future."
